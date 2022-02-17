iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $664,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

IVV traded down $5.76 on Thursday, reaching $442.75. 370,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,977,638. The company’s 50 day moving average is $460.63 and its 200-day moving average is $455.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

