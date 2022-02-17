iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227,209 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $74,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.41. The company had a trading volume of 200,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.