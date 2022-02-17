iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,113,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.83. 258,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.92 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.