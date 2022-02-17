iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.89% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $47,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $198.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.84. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $160.12 and a 52-week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

