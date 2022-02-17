iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,758,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,801,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,443,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after buying an additional 1,284,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.