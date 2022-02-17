iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 45,844 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 999% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,171 put options.

BATS ITB traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $66.69. 2,355,375 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,485,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.