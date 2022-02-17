iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,131,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,686 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $666,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,355,174 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44.

