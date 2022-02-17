Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.23.
About Itaú Corpbanca
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
