Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

