Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Item 9 Labs Corp (OTC:INLB)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 1,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Item 9 Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $115.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties.

