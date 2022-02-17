Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.15

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.15 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 7649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Itron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Itron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

