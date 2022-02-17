IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,621,300 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 1,162,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IWGFF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. IWG has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

About IWG

IWG Plc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of spectrum of work solutions across multiple brands. It also provides services to the property owner, property investor, franchisee, and brokers. The company was founded by Mark Dixon in 1989 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

