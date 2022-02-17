J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,688,000 after acquiring an additional 147,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.84. The stock had a trading volume of 416,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $140.88 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.