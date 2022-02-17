J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $111.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,036. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $111.59 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

