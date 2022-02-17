Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Shares Down 0.1%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.83 and last traded at $60.06. 7,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 11,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Matheson (JMHLY)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.