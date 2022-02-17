Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Shares Down 0.1%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.83 and last traded at $60.06. 7,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 11,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.