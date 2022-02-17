Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €140.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €140.00 ($159.09) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.23 ($158.22).

EPA:AIR opened at €117.88 ($133.95) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €112.87. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

