Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €700.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €700.00 ($795.45) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($960.23) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) target price on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €737.00 ($837.50).

