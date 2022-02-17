Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clariant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clariant’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLZNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CLZNY stock opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Clariant has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

About Clariant

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

