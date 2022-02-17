Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $75.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.03. 7,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,342. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

