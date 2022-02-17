Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.09 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.45.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.77. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $143.25 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 31.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $19,680,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

