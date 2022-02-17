Jefferies Financial Group Lowers British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Underperform

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BTLCY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($8.66) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.88.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.51 on Thursday. British Land has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

