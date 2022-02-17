Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €30.00 ($34.09) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($49.43) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.50 ($56.25).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €39.91 ($45.35) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.99. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.