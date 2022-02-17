Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.