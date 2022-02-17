Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
