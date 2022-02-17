Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $121.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

