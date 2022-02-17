Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Elementis plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Elementis in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elementis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elementis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.
