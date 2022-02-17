Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Marriott International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of MAR opened at $183.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.65 and its 200-day moving average is $153.42. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

