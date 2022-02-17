JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.80 million-$61.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.92 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

FROG stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $68.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 882,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 57,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 612.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 626,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 59,237 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

