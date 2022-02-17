Joann Chavez Sells 500 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joann Chavez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00.

NYSE DTE traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.02. 18,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,582. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

