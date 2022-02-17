Jobchain (JOB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57,559.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $57,559.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00107622 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,405,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.