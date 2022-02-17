John E. Sagartz Acquires 2,506 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) insider John E. Sagartz purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 907,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $492.36 million, a PE ratio of -110.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $60.66.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inotiv by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.