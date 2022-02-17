John E. Sagartz Acquires 2,506 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) insider John E. Sagartz purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 907,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $492.36 million, a PE ratio of -110.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $60.66.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inotiv by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
