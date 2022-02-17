John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $599.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 599 ($8.11) and last traded at GBX 584.13 ($7.90), with a volume of 1383488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468 ($6.33).

Several analysts have weighed in on MNZS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.10) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 451 ($6.10) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 318.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.73. The stock has a market cap of £535.52 million and a P/E ratio of -10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.