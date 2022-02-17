JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 871,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 4.02% of JOYY worth $172,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YY. Tobam acquired a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at $132,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 44.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $53.11 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

