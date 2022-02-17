JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €28.50 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €28.50 ($32.39) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($34.20) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.96 ($37.45).

Shares of SZG stock traded up €1.92 ($2.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €35.78 ($40.66). The stock had a trading volume of 480,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.39 ($25.44) and a fifty-two week high of €37.12 ($42.18). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4.49.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

