JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Price Target to €9.20

Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.10 ($10.34) to €9.20 ($10.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux cut Tecnicas Reunidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of TNISY stock opened at 5.10 on Thursday. Tecnicas Reunidas has a twelve month low of 5.10 and a twelve month high of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 5.10.

