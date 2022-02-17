JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Price Target to €9.20

Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.10 ($10.34) to €9.20 ($10.45) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cheuvreux cut Tecnicas Reunidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
OTC TNISY opened at 5.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 5.10. Tecnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of 5.10 and a fifty-two week high of 5.10.
Further Reading
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.