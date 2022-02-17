JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $353.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on BURL. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.48.
NYSE BURL opened at $229.15 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after buying an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
