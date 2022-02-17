JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $353.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BURL. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.48.

NYSE BURL opened at $229.15 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after buying an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

