JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $85.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s previous close.

LOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of LOB stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 and have sold 126,681 shares worth $11,886,679. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.