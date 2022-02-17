JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $85.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s previous close.
LOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of LOB stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $99.89.
In related news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III purchased 3,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 and have sold 126,681 shares worth $11,886,679. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after buying an additional 376,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 190,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
