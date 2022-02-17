JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $353.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 54.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.48.
Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $229.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.08 and a 200 day moving average of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $206.70 and a 12-month high of $357.34.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $10,432,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 292.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
