JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $353.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 54.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.48.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $229.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.08 and a 200 day moving average of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $206.70 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $10,432,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 292.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

