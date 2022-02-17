JulSwap Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $387,048.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.50 or 0.07089343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,230.78 or 0.99781188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00052015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

