Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Given New €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €54.00 ($61.36) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JGHHY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $11.45.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

