JUST Achieves Market Cap of $363.22 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $363.22 million and approximately $159.56 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.19 or 0.07124192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,727.35 or 1.00010540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003109 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

