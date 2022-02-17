K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KNT. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

