Kaman (KAMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KAMN stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.05. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaman (KAMN)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.