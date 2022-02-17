Kaman (KAMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.05. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kaman by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after purchasing an additional 105,938 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

