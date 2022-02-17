Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.
About Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF)
