Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

About Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

