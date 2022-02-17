Karen L. Burton Sells 2,600 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

STE traded down $6.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.70. The stock had a trading volume of 625,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,876,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after acquiring an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,712,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,810,000 after acquiring an additional 111,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

