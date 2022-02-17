Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $321,250.00.

NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 212,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

