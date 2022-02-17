Karl Strohmeyer Sells 823 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karl Strohmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $18.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $691.61. 767,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,249. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 145.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $760.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.22.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.24.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

