Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Karora Resources in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$5.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.30. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$5.46. The stock has a market cap of C$809.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

