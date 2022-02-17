Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $166,710.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KRTX traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,950. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.72. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.92. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after acquiring an additional 279,938 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,772,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $17,056,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 62.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,047,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.