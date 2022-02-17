Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Laurie J. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.38. 319,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.92. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.76 and a 12-month high of $161.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.72.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

