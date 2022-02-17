Kava Hits Market Cap of $523.83 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.42 or 0.00008362 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded down 5% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $523.83 million and $72.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00217935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00026016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00420126 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00061668 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 153,331,639 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

